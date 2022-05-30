Casula resident Lauren Channon has done it again!
The biggest individual fundraiser in the history of the Humpty Dumpty Balmoral Burn was back at it again on Sunday reaching her goal of $6650 to be crowned the highest individual fundraiser for the 20th anniversary event.
Her target worked out to be $50 for every one of her 133 operations she has had after after being born with digestive disorders tracheoesophageal fistula and esophageal atreisa.
Humpty's first ever Junior Ambassador returned to the Mosman hill this year to take part in the No Burn Walk.
In addition to her Balmoral Burn fundraising, Lauren supports the Humpty Dumpty Foundation's fundraising endeavours in the Northern Territory.
"Every dollar makes such a difference," said Lauren.
"Humpty have helped me get better and now together we can make a difference to other sick children. I can't imagine what would have happened to me without the equipment donated by so many people in the Humpty family."
In total, $1.4 million was raised which will allow the Humpty Dumpty Foundation to provide 45 essential pieces of medical equipment to 21 hospitals and health services across Australia.
