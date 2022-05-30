Mayor pushes stadium case

news, local-news,

Mayor Ned Mannoun used his speech at last week's Western Sydney Business Connection's State of the Region Address at The William Inglis Hotel to push Liverpool's case for a new stadium. "A world-class, multipurpose stadium in Liverpool supported by improved transport links should play a role in the further growth and development of the South West," he said. "The ability to hold major sporting and concert events within Liverpool opens up a world of opportunities and has the potential to create over 120 new jobs for local people." Council was a major partner of the event which brought together business leaders and decision makers to engage and connect from across western Sydney including Premier Dominic Perrottet. Mr Mannoun said with the opening of the new Airport in 2026, the western half of Liverpool will contribute "even more to our economy". "We are providing the places for Australians to have the opportunity to build their dream homes and the industrial and warehouse space for people to open up their dream businesses," he said. "We are doing the heavy lifting for Sydney and we are very proud of it. Let us build the amazing city that is western Sydney and south-west Sydney. For those councils in western Sydney that are doing the hard work, they should be rewarded in working with the State Government to ensure we are able to deliver great outcomes for our people." "We have a highly educated young population, and more opportunities are becoming available for professionals to work in our region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/2ef02c91-1771-496f-90dc-f1ad718766a0.jpg/r1277_1219_3578_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg