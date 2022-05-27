Man charged after ice worth $6.3m seized

news, local-news,

A man has been charged after a firearm, cash and prohibited drugs worth more than $6 million were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged large-scale drug supply in south-west Sydney In April 2022, detectives from Liverpool City Police Area Command established Strike Force Coulston to investigate the alleged supply of 'ice' throughout NSW. Following extensive inquiries, detectives - with assistance from the Public Order and Riot Squad - executed a search warrant at a home in Holliday Avenue, Edmondson Park, about 4pm on Wednesday, May 25. During the search, police allegedly located chemicals and equipment used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs. Specialist officers from the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit assisted with the subsequent seizure of around 14kg of methylamphetamine, which has an estimated potential street value of $6.3 million. Investigators also seized more than $180,000 cash, a loaded .22 calibre pistol, ammunition and electronic devices. The items will undergo forensic examination. A 36-year-old man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station and charged with a range of offences including manufacturing a prohibited drug (more than commercial quantity), supplying a prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, dealing with the proceeds of crime and three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit. The man was refused bail and appeared before Liverpool Local Court on Thursday, May 26, where he was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Tuesday, May 31.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/978441ba-f4da-45b5-9c74-d0e3eb2e1beb.jpg/r0_184_480_455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg