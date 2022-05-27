Teen's murder sparked by schoolboys' fight

news, local-news,

Four men have been charged with the execution-style murder of an 18-year-old aspiring lawyer in Sydney more than two years ago, a killing allegedly sparked by a fight between teenage boys on Valentine's Day. Police say Omar Elomar was dragged from a car and shot dead at Miller on February 15, 2020, just a day after a fight between teenagers in a park. Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said two groups had organised on social media to meet at Miller, in what would become a deadly and unexpected escalation of a fight between schoolboys. The meeting "manifested itself into a violent, murderous act", Det Supt Doherty said on Thursday. "Omar was dragged out of the front side of the car and shot dead, which I don't think really anyone would expect to happen from what was initially two kids fighting. "Next thing someone has been shot dead, a day later, as a result of that. "The angst caused by that fight between the family and friends of those two kids, it's escalated very quickly until what happened to Omar on the following night." Homicide Squad detectives arrested four men, aged 20, 22, 23 and 25, at homes in Bonnyrigg, Macquarie Fields, Gregory Hills and Orange in raids just before dawn on Thursday. Police have charged all four with murder and were refused bail to appear at respective local courts on Friday. One of the men arrested on Thursday has also been named in a previous Supreme Court trial linked with the case. An 18-year-old man previously charged in connection with the murder was acquitted. Australian Associated Press

