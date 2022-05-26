Prime opportunity to join Amazon

news, local-news,

Amazon Australia country manager Janet Menzies said they were looking for "motivated and enthusiastic" people as the online retail giant announced plans to hire 1000 workers for the mid-year sales season. Seasonal jobs are available at Amazon's fulfilment centres (FC) and Amazon Logistics sites across the country, including at Moorebank and the recently launched robotics FC Kemps Creek. Ms Menzies said they were looking for workers with a range of experience and skill levels to help pick, pack and ship orders to customers across the country over what is set to be a busy Winter which includes Amazon's Prime Day in July. "As we ramp up operations ahead of Prime Day, we are excited to offer a diverse range of around 1000 seasonal job opportunities across the country. This is a great opportunity for motivated, enthusiastic people from a range of backgrounds to work with our team over the mid-year sales period," she said. "Many of our current fulfilment centre employees started off in casual roles and have stayed on to grow exciting careers with us here at Amazon." Juan Robayo, who previously worked in the hospitality industry, started at Amazon Australia with a seasonal position at Amazon's Brisbane fulfilment centre packing customer orders. Around six months into his role, he was offered a permanent role and is now a Seasonal Area Manager. "I joined Amazon just a little over a year ago, and in that time, I've transitioned from being a seasonal hire to permanent, and I've also had experienced working across Pack, Shipdock and now being an Area Manager for Pick. It's a really rewarding job, and I enjoy that I've been able to continually learn something new," Juan said

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/8e6c993f-a97a-4c7e-8e2f-c216ada95cbf.jpg/r0_368_5041_3216_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg