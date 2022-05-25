news, local-news,

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the $260 million Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF) will be the focal point of the new Bradfield City Centre and be at the leading edge of Australia's advanced manufacturing revolution. The shared-use research facility to be built on the doorstep of the new Western Sydney International Airport is planned to be operational in 2026 and modelled on examples of successful precincts overseas, such as the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Sheffield UK. "We are securing a brighter future of our families and our country, right here in Western Sydney," Mr Perrottet said. "The NSW Government is building what matters to make Western Sydney an even better place to live, work, learn, play and raise a family. "The AMRF will create new high-paying jobs of the future in Western Sydney by making Bradfield City Centre the national capital of advanced manufacturing bringing industry and universities together." Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said the AMRF will bring together businesses, engineers and researchers to prove out new technologies, scale up and commercialise. "Western Sydney has one of the largest concentrations of manufacturing businesses in Australia. The AMRF will allow manufacturers from Western Sydney the support to transition to new ways of doing business, creating the high value components for the next generation of space, aerospace, defence and medical technologies," Mr Ayres said. "It will mean more jobs and more investment in Western Sydney. But even more importantly, it puts Western Sydney at the centre of some of the biggest global industrial trends of this century." Treasurer Matt Kean said the facility will "change the face of manufacturing" in Australia. "The high-tech machines we are purchasing will give businesses and researchers in Western Sydney access to some of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the world," he said. Shadow Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong said this is the third announcement of the AMRF. "Stop the spin and start delivering," he said. "NSW Labor has consistently been calling on the Government to deliver local manufacturing and the AMRF to provide much-needed jobs for Western Sydney and boost the local economy. "We need to ensure the AMRF is delivered in full and becomes the innovative manufacturing jobs centrepiece it was always intended to be."

