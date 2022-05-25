'Important day: Council to hold hold National Sorry Day commemoration

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said events like council's annual ceremony commemorating National Sorry Day are important to keep the conversations going as the "journey towards healing" continues. The ceremony is on Thursday, May 26 from 10:30am to 11:30am at the Liverpool Regional Museum and includes an Acknowledgement of Country, a flag-raising ceremony and short-film screening. National Sorry Day remembers and acknowledges the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who were forcibly removed from their families and communities, known as 'The Stolen Generations'. "National Sorry Day recognises the painful damage inflicted on many families and communities and the strength of those survivors past and present," Mr Mannoun said. "Everyone in the community is welcome to attend and participate in this important day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/86e54480-afdb-494d-9d86-12c103bd6ae6.jpg/r3_687_6716_4480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg