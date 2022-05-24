Large-scale police operation targets alleged organised crime network

news, local-news,

NSW Police Force investigators have executed 29 search warrants - including one at Casula - arresting 18 people, as part of the resolution to a 10-month investigation into an alleged sophisticated 'dial a dealer' syndicate responsible for distributing cocaine and other illicit drugs across NSW. In July 2021, detectives from the Criminal Groups Squad established Strike Force Sugarcane to investigate the activities of a south-west Sydney-based organised criminal network (OCN). Their inquiries revealed the OCN was allegedly controlling a significant illicit drug distribution chain from importation through to street-level supply. This included uncovering the operations of a sophisticated 'dial-a-dealer' syndicate, which was operating numerous mobile phones for the purpose of drug distribution and supply across NSW. Following extensive investigations, a large-scale police operation - coordinated by Taskforce Erebus in line with the renewed focus on organised crime in Sydney's south-west - commenced about 6am on Tuesday, May 24. Criminal Groups Squad detectives executed 29 search warrants at properties across Sydney, including Guildford, Merrylands, Chester Hill, South Granville, Casula, Yagoona and Wentworthville. During the operation, 18 men - aged between 19 and 39 - were arrested and taken to local police stations where they will be charged with a variety of offences including drug supply, dealing with proceeds of crime and directing or participating in a criminal group. So far during the operation - which was targeting an alleged Sydney based organised crime network - police have seized more than $250,000 cash, prohibited weapons and drugs, vehicles, luxury watches and jewellery. In addition, detectives seized suspected dedicated encrypted communication devices (DECD), numerous mobile phones and SIM cards, laptops, electronic storage devices, key fob remotes, car keys, CCTV systems and documentation consistent with the supply of prohibited drugs. NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said some who were arrested this morning are high-ranking OCN members. "...Who we allege were responsible for ensuring these drug phones remained extremely-profitable cash cows for their criminal organisation," Commissioner Webb said. "Sydney has recently been plagued by gang-related violence, which we know stems entirely from the battles associated with the profits and control of these drug markets. "Last week I spoke of 'cutting the head off the snake' with respect to these groups and as result of this painstaking and protracted investigation, I'm confident we've done that today." Police Minister Paul Toole said they are closing the net on "one of Sydney's most dangerous criminal networks." "This is suburban terrorism and their activities, which jeopardises the safety of the community simply won't be tolerated," Mr Toole said. "The arrest of junior right through to senior members and associates of this group sends a very strong message to the criminal community - police are watching you, they are monitoring your activities, and they are constantly gathering intelligence to take you down." Investigators would like to thank the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC) and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) for their assistance throughout the investigation. Inquiries are continuing and further operational activity under Taskforce Erebus is expected.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ba1e51b4-236e-42d4-aeee-7ef9cf9002bd.JPG/r0_805_4214_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Large-scale police operation targets alleged organised crime network