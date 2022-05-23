news, local-news,

Starry Sari Night made a triumphant return to the Liverpool CBD with thousands of people braving the elements across the three-day event for a taste of South-Asia in the South-West. Residents and visitors gathered on George Street, unofficially dubbed 'Sari Street', on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights to experience the sights, sounds, colours and flavours in a 'feast for the senses'.

