news, local-news,

Re-elected Labor MP Anne Stanley said it is a "privilege" to be returned as the member for Werriwa. With more than 70 per cent of the votes counted, Ms Stanley has 55.2 per cent of the vote on a two party preferred basis with Liberal candidate Sam Kayal getting 44.8 per cent of the vote and obtaining a 0.3 per cent swing. "Thank you to every one who supported Labor and me; it is on your shoulders I will fight for our community," Ms Stanley said. "I am excited that the election of the Anthony Albanese government will see a better future for all Australians. "A big thank you to my family and friends." Ms Stanley returns for a third term having first been elected in 2016. Mr Kayal said: "To everyone who has been apart of this campaign, and supported us for a better Werriwa, a sincere thank you." Werriwa includes the Liverpool suburbs of Ashcroft, Austral, Badgerys Creek, Bonnyrigg Heights, Bringelly, Cartwright, Casula, Cecil Hills, Cecil Park, Denham Court, Edmondson Park, Elizabeth Hills, Glenfield, Green Valley, Heckenberg, Hinchinbrook, Horningsea Park, Hoxton Park, Lurnea, Prestons and West Hoxton. Before the election, Ms Stanley told the Champion the three key issues for the area were Medicare, housing affordability and jobs. "Thank you to all our community groups for their support over the last three years. I look forward to working with you again," Ms Stanley said ."I want to also thank the amazing volunteers and supporters who helped me throughout the campaign."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e384737e-b407-40a3-a6ba-0cab72d0ac00.JPG/r164_992_6317_4468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg