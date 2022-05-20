news, local-news,

The South West Sydney Blues threw its support behind the AFL's annual Sir Doug Nicholls Round, during its match on Saturday, May 14. At Rosedale Oval, the club wore a guernsey featuring an Indigenous design and there was an acknowledgement of Country and musical celebration before the match. Like many clubs across the country, the Blues were celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and players, and their contribution to Australian football. Uncle Ivan hosted a smoking ceremony, which the Blues, their opponents - Southern Power, the umpires and other club members took part in, while Blues player, Braithan Kemble, played the didgeridoo. South West Sydney Blues club captain, Kerwin Stuart, designed the guernsey and said it was an honour to be asked to contribute. "My father is an Adnyamathanha, Kuyani, Luratji, Dieri and Arabana man from South Australia and my mother is a Yamatji woman from mid west region of Western Australia," he said. This year, the 2022 Sir Doug Nicholls Round coincides with the 30th anniversary of the historic 1992 Mabo decision. The decision where the High Court of Australia recognised Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples' traditional ownership of land and country, and that 'terra nullius' should not have been applied to Australia. Community Football Manager, AFL NSW/ACT, John Boulous thanked all clubs for acknowledging the Indigenous athletes who play footy and their impact of the game. "The annual celebration of Indigenous Round is a highlight on the calendar and gives clubs the chance to lead, learn and respect Aboriginal and Torres Strait people and culture," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/fef6ac86-4a2b-4bdf-81f3-ccf1ecf54405.jpeg/r0_105_1368_878_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg