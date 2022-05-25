news, local-news,

After watching Marty McFly "shredding on the guitar" in Back to the Future, Jamie Preston started out playing 1950's rock'n'roll songs when he first started playing guitar when he was 9. But his fell in love with the country music sound when a former music teacher introduced him to it. And he has never looked back. The south-west Sydney resident shined bright at the recent 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival and was one of the emerging artists that performed in the Shine Showcase at the Capitol Theatre. He was also crowned the winner in the senior category (under-17s) of the inaugural Golden Gig competition. To top things off, the 14-year-old was invited to perform alongside multi-Golden Guitar winner Amber Lawrence which he described as an "amazing experience". It follows on from his success at his first Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2020 (2021 was cancelled because of COVID-19) where, as a first time busker, he made it through to the top-10 Busking Championship grand final. He also caught the attention of his idol Keith Urban in late 2020 when Keith featured a duet of the two of them singing on Keith's TikTok page. "I uploaded me singing the Pink part of his song One Too Many," he said. "Then one day I started getting all these notifications on my phone and realised he had posted it on his page. It was so crazy." Jamie said he plans on continuing to write and record original music and playing gigs. He will open again for Travis Collins in June. And his long-term goal? "My ultimate goal is to go to Nashville to write and play songs," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9d4bbac3-b2bc-4ebe-b916-4abcfea7363f.jpg/r2_348_4894_3112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg