'Convenient': New return and earn machine opens in Casula

Liverpool now has a 14th Return and Earn machine with local now able to recycle eligible containers at the Casula Crossroads Homemaker Centre. Since 2017, Liverpool residents have returned more than 217 million containers for recycling with every eligible container worth 10 cents. Users of the Casula Crossroads return point have the option to: "This new Return and Earn machine brings the total number of return points in Liverpool City to 14, providing the local community with easy and convenient access to return their eligible bottles and cans," said James Dorney, chief executive of TOMRA Cleanaway, network operator for Return and Earn. "By using the Casula Crossroads Homemaker Centre machine, as well as your household recycling, we can all do our bit to reduce litter and landfill, and contribute to a more sustainable future. "Charities and community groups have benefitted with more than $30 million raised via donations and fees from hosting return points since scheme commencement in 2017. In the Liverpool area, local charities and schools are increasingly using the scheme to raise much-needed funds." The Asylum Seekers Centre - which provides asylum seekers in Sydney with assistance - is currently featured as the local donation partner on the Casula Crossroads machine. Local recyclers can also support the latest state-wide major donation partners, Animal Welfare League NSW (AWL) and GIVIT. To date more than 7.3 billion containers have been returned for recycling through the network of 618 return points across NSW.

