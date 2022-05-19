Liverpool set for grand new $110m hotel and apartment

news, local-news,

The Grand Liverpool - a $110 million residential/hotel development - is expected to open in 2024. The development, located at 402 Macquarie Street Liverpool, will comprise 72 apartments and 192 rooms in a four-star hotel. Construction of the residential and hotel complex will commence in mid-2022 with construction of the project expected to generate 300 jobs and 140 ongoing jobs. The project is being developed by funds management and investment group Joseph Banks Property Group, in a joint venture with developer, AustralAsian Property Group. Joseph Banks Property Group co-founder Ross McDowall said they conducted "due diligence" on more than 20 projects before settling on The Grand Liverpool as their first project to undertake. "Under what we believe is a unique model to get developments off the ground, without dealing with the many traditional obstacles like pre-sales," he said. "The biggest influence on the fast-growing Liverpool area will be the $5.3 billion investment in Sydney's second airport, with Liverpool located just 17 kilometres away and on the main train link to the city. "The airport's construction is expected to create more than 11,000 direct and indirect jobs, with an expectation that 28,000 jobs will be supported in its ongoing operations by 2031." The Grand Liverpool's apartments will feature studies, co-working spaces, open plan living areas, while residents will have exclusive access to a gym, private gardens and rooftop terrace with panoramic views of western Sydney.

