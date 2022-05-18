Liberals pledge $2 million for new recreation space for Edmondson Park

news, local-news,

Liberal candidate for Werriwa Sam Kayal said a re-elected Morrison Government will provide $2 million to build a new area for active recreation in Edmondson Park. Sinozich Park will include grass sports fields and an associated amenities building, walking and cycling paths, and a children's playground. There will also be an outdoor gym, picnic area and water filling station. It will offer open space with access to diverse and protected ecological vegetation along Cabramatta Creek. "It is vital that people in south-west Sydney have beautiful, green, open spaces to enjoy - be it for playing soccer or sharing a picnic with friends," Mr Kayal said. "This sustainable open space supports the social, physical and mental wellness by catering to a diverse range of interests and hobbies. I know it will attract locals and visitors alike."

