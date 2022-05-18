'Get it right': One day blitz targets building sites

news, local-news,

Liverpool Council is one of several councils that has joined the 'Get the Site Right' education and compliance campaign which includes a one-day blitz aimed at targeting erosion and sediment control on construction and building sites across NSW on Thursday May 19. The campaign centres around ensuring that local builders remain compliant from an environmental perspective and aims to raise awareness about the effects of sediment laden run-off on our waterways. The sediment laden runoff from building sites often contains common building materials such as cement, sand and soil. In large amounts, these materials can contaminate water and cause algal blooms that harm marine plants and animals. They can also build up in marine species and have a dangerous impact on the food chain. The growth of the campaign is timely in the wake of the recent significant rainfall and flooding experienced across parts of NSW, with more wet weather forecast in the coming months. The one-day blitz will see all participating councils, NSW Environment Protection Authority and Department of Planning and Environment inspect developments, focusing on repeat offenders. Of the 495 sites visited during the October 2021 campaign, 37 per cent were non-compliant, and the total fines issued were $119,600. Offences included minor offences such as ruptured sediment bags and inadequate sweeping of roads and driveways, as well as instances where there were no controls in place at all. In Liverpool, a total of 15 construction sites were inspected by council during the previous blitz day in November 2021, with nine sites determined to be non-compliant with erosion and sediment controls.

