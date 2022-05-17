Students invited to name the crane

news, local-news,

Calling all Liverpool primary school students - here is your chance to name the 52-metre crane that will help build the first stage of the $790 million Liverpool Health and Academic Precinct. The winning name will be displayed on the crane during its time on site and the winner and four guests will also be invited on site for a crane naming ceremony. The winner's primary school will also receive a $500 voucher to purchase educational resources, donated by design and construction contractor Lendlease. The new tower crane will help complete the first stage of main works construction which will deliver a new birthing unit and neonatal intensive care unit, new pathology department and pharmacy and a new hospital entrance off Goulburn Street. The first stage is due for completion in late 2023. Liverpool Hospital general manager Karen McMenamin said the competition was a fun way to engage primary school students. "The arrival of the crane is a great way to get kids excited about the future hospital and thinking about a career in health, with the possibility of their future workplace being built outside their doorstep," Ms McMenamin said. Celsus - a Latin word meaning tall or lofty - was the winner of the precinct's multi-storey car park Name the Crane competition. Lendlease Project Director Raz Favotto said he was looking forward to seeing all the creative names. "As a resident of south western Sydney, I value community involvement in large scale projects and I'm proud to be part of this significant redevelopment," Mr Favotto said.

