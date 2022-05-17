JobTrainer program reaches milestone

news, local-news,

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the fee-free JobTrainer program, which is helping people get skilled for in-demand jobs, equips people with the skills they need to get their first job, a new job or a better job. Mr Perrottet, Skills and Training Minister Alister Henskens and Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons were at the Liverpool Hospital construction site on Monday to announce more than 200,000 enrolments in the program which is fully funded for eligible people wanting to upskill or reskill. "The NSW Government is turbocharging the take-up of vocational education and training to create a strong pipeline of skilled and qualified workers, which is helping secure a brighter future for NSW families," Mr Perrottet said. "Our record infrastructure program is creating enormous demand for jobs and our investment in fee-free training is helping meet that demand so we can continue to build what matters to make daily life better. "The success of the JobTrainer program is helping strengthen our economy, which means more money for services, community amenity and less pressure on households." The state government has expanded the eligibility criteria for the program to target more in-demand industries, including construction, manufacturing, transport, logistics, aged care, disability care, childcare and digital skills. "I especially love that JobTrainer has supported more than 5000 women into construction-related courses through the Built for Women initiative," Ms Gibbons said. "I also love that our upgrade of Liverpool Hopsital is providing more than 850 jobs, with 70 per cent of people working on the site coming from a 30km radius." Mr Henskens said whether you're a young person exploring your career or someone wanting to re-skill for an in-demand industry, JobTrainer can provide the fee-free training to help you kick-start your journey. "JobTrainer is all about helping people get the skills they need for the job they want, while helping drive our economic recovery from the pandemic," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5d52ce69-ec42-405e-8085-4b57c19c0714.jpg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg