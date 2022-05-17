Wear orange to recognise 'wonderful' SES volunteers

news, local-news,

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) commissioner Carlene York said Wear Orange Wednesday (WOW Day) on May 18 celebrates the NSW SES volunteers who work to "protect communities at their most vulnerable." The SES is encouraging people to wear orange clothing on May 18 as way to show their gratitude to SES volunteers. Another way people can participate in WOW Day is by decorating workplaces and public spaces orange. Emergency Services and Resilience Minister Steph Cooke said in the past 12 months SES volunteers have had to battle multiple major floods and storms across NSW. "I want to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful SES volunteers for their work which protects people and property," Ms Cooke said,

