Why investing in crypto is risky (and what to do about it)

This is branded content.

There has been an explosion of interest in cryptocurrency these past few years. Investors find it logical to invest in crypto because of its unique structure and the potential for high investment returns.



However, the same uniqueness might also be the risk you will face since it's unlike any other financial system. They defy some investment trends and are likely to be subjected to fluctuations.

With more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency exchanges added every day, it can overwhelm first-time crypto investors. The article published here will tell you why crypto investment is risky. In the same way, this will also guide you with different tips and tricks on what to do about lessening these risks.

1. It's volatile

The risks in crypto trading are mainly related to its volatility. In finance or economics, volatility refers to the rate at which the price of security increases or decreases for a given set of returns.



It's measured by the calculated standard deviation of the returns over a certain period. In simplest terms, it's a tool or index to determine the price movements of crypto trading over time for a particular financial asset.

Sudden changes in the market are normal since there's always a sharp fluctuation in the price. Now that you know that it's common for the value of cryptocurrencies to quickly drop by a hundred, if not by thousands of dollars, what can you do as an investor to mitigate this risk?



You can take advantage of this volatility. There are many ways to take advantage of this price variance. Here are some ways you can try:

Asymmetric upside: One advantage of volatility is you could make it work in your favor by using the asymmetric upside. It works by allocating a small portion of your money or assets. Doing so could lead to outsized gains with minimal risk since you only invested a minimal amount.

Dollar-cost averaging: Sometimes, the best way to use crypto's volatility is by not dealing with it at all. Averaging-in means that if the prices go down, your move should be purchasing more shares or coins, and if the prices go up, your investment will still be the same. Thus, volatility becomes a non-issue here.

Diversification: Diversifying means you have a variety of assets invested in both underperforming and outperforming sectors. It will provide you with protection from potential downfall caused by volatility.

Liquidity maintenance: Liquidity means the efficiency in which an asset can be converted into ready cash without the influence of its market price. You should not put all your money into your investments. It's best to have some spare funds on the side, especially if your investment begins to crash.

2. It's unregulated

One of the risks of cryptocurrency is that its regulations are disorganised and complex due to its decentralised status. Decentralised means crypto has no physical presence and is not endorsed by a central authority.



No banks or governments assert their regulatory power over crypto, so it remains free from any institution or jurisdiction. As a result, some regulators are concerned that cryptocurrency might be what criminals and terrorist groups use in their transactions.

And as an investor, there's little you can do because being unregulated is ingrained in the system. You have to make sure that you don't put all your investments in crypto unless they create better regulations to boost investor protection.

3. It has unclear tax obligations

Since it's unregulated, some investors might be scared of investing because there's no clear understanding regarding crypto's tax obligations. Depending on where you live, cryptocurrencies might fall as an asset, while some might be the currency in other countries.

For instance, El Salvador proclaimed Bitcoin as one of its legal tenders. In Canada and U.S., it's treated as investments. On the other hand, China and Russia banned cryptocurrency trading in their respective countries.

So, what can you do as an investor? You should check the tax implication of crypto trading in your country before investing in it.

4. It involves cyber risks

Cryptocurrency is one of the by-products of evolving times. But it also comes with risks like cybercrime. Since it's unregulated and decentralised, there have been reported cases of theft on digital wallets and in exchanges. Hacking is still a threat, especially if cryptocurrencies are not correctly stored and protected.

Unlike traditional investing, investors cannot recover assets once stolen, and faulty transactions are irreversible. There is also no official insurance or safeguards for your investments.



So as an investor, you must limit only a certain amount of investment that you consider disposable income instead of going all in. Doing so allows you to protect your finances.

Final thoughts

Cryptocurrency is a novel and innovative technology that has much potential. As it rapidly evolves, risks also come into play that you have to watch out for.



It's crucial to know the basics like how cryptocurrency works, its functions, and the ecosystem it exists in. Doing this can save you from many potential losses by avoiding unnecessary risks.