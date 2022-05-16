news, local-news,

Early on in the course of the pandemic, Liverpool Hospital respiratory specialist Dr Jonathan Williamson realised they needed to approach COVID in "a very different way" to how hospitals usually run. "We needed to get the medical, nursing and executive arms of the hospital together regularly to identify problems, come up with strategies and implement them almost immediately," he said. "And that was what we were able to do through the Liverpool Hospital COVID task force. "Every night, something different happened, and we needed to have a system that could respond to that quickly." Using new evidence-based research, Dr Williamson implemented the taskforce, which enabled the provision of high quality of care to patients and the community. He leadership has been recognised by NSW Health with Dr Williamson one of three finalists for the Collaborative Staff Member of the Year award in the 2021 NSW Health Awards. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the awards, which were delayed last year due to COVID-19, recognise the "amazing work and critical contribution" healthcare workers make each and every day. The awards will be held livestreamed on Thursday, May 19 at 12:30pm. "There are a lot of good people working in NSW Health. I imagine it's a challenge to select those amongst a huge number of great potential candidates to shortlist them," Dr Williamson said "So I guess I feel very privileged to be on that short list." Liverpool Hospital general manager Karen McMenamin said: "I'm incredibly proud of Dr Williamson who has demonstrated such compelling commitment to patient care in the face of a very challenging year due to the COVID19 pandemic." NSW Health received 192 nominations for the 23rd edition of the awards which highlight innovative and sustainable health programs. There will be 10 awards handed out, including:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/51ade8f8-a6f5-4ecf-b940-357f9a51e2cc.jpg/r0_109_5749_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg