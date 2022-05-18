liverpool council, starry sari night, south asia, L-Fresh The Lion, Janaki Easwar, culture, music, food

Mayor of Liverpool Ned Mannoun says Starry Sari Night is shaping up to be the ultimate "feast for the senses" with George Street in the Liverpool CBD set to undergo a South Asian-inspired transformation. From May 20-22 it will encapsulate the sights, sounds, colours and flavours of South Asia, and the evolution of this important culture within Liverpool. Mayor Mannoun said the council was busy working on an event program that will have something for everyone - regardless of culture - with some of the best artists in Australia taking centre stage during the three nights. "We're delighted to host live performances by pop sensation Pav Dharia, Hip Hop artist L-Fresh The LION, contemporary R&B singer Lara D, Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn, the youngest ever contestant on The Voice, Janaki Easwar, and progressive South Asian Fusion Arts dance company Bindi Bosses," Mayor Mannoun said. "Recognising the crucial part fashion plays in South Asian culture, we've partnered with Fabrics of Multicultural Australia to bring to life a Sari fashion show. "Models from diverse backgrounds will walk down a 20-metre runway parading original designs from the local fashion shops that populate George Street, otherwise known as 'Sari Street'." Residents and visitors will also have the opportunity to sample South Asian street food with many restaurants in Liverpool hosting a stall or keeping their doors open for longer including Dosa Hut Liverpool, Hemani Mehmi Indian Restaurant, Himalaya and Liverpool Sweets. There's plenty to keep every member of the family entertained from retro arcade games to cultural workshops including henna, drumming and jewellery-making to a Rikshagram to capture memories from the event. George Street will also be lined with more than 20 market stalls for attendees to treat themselves or a loved one to a new authentic piece of clothing, jewellery or homewares. George Street will also be lined with more than 20 market stalls for attendees to treat themselves or a loved one to a new authentic piece of clothing, jewellery or homewares. Starry Sari Night is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program. "I would like to thank the NSW Government for supporting what is going to be a significant event for the Liverpool CBD on many fronts. Without their support, all this would not be possible," Mayor Mannoun said. Kiersten Fishburn of Transport for NSW said the government was supporting the state's economic recovery by helping councils impacted by last year's COVID-19 lockdowns to reimagine their streets and laneways. Details: www.liverpool.nsw.gov.au/starrysari

Liverpool Council festival a feast for the senses

Starry Sari Night is proudly funded by the NSW Government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program. "I would like to thank the NSW Government for supporting what is going to be a significant event for the Liverpool CBD on many fronts. Without their support, all this would not be possible," Mayor Mannoun said. Kiersten Fishburn of Transport for NSW said the government was supporting the state's economic recovery by helping councils impacted by last year's COVID-19 lockdowns to reimagine their streets and laneways. Details: www.liverpool.nsw.gov.au/starrysari