FEDERAL ELECTION 2022: Meet the Werriwa candidates

Werriwa is the Aboriginal name for Lake George and the seat has existed since Federation and in its current form since 2016. Werriwa covers 172 square kilometres and includes the suburbs of Ashcroft, Austral, Badgerys Creek, Bardia, Bonnyrigg Heights, Bringelly, Cartwright, Casula, Cecil Hills, Cecil Park, Denham Court, Edmondson Park, Elizabeth Hills, Glenfield, Green Valley, Heckenberg, Hinchinbrook, Horningsea Park, Hoxton Park, Long Point, Lurnea, Macquarie Fields, Macquarie Links, Prestons and West Hoxton. The seat is held by Labor's Anne Stanley. WHERE CAN I VOTE? I'm a husband, father of six and the pastor of a local church that has been serving in the south-Wes Sydney area for seven years. I also worked for a large company in sales support and continuous improvement for 10 years. My parents are immigrants from Malaysia but I was born in Australia. I'm a passionate advocate for small government and lower taxes. I believe you make better decisions with your own money than any politician or bureaucrat ever will. I will never vote for an increase in taxes or a reduction in freedom. Why are you running for the seat of Werriwa? I'm concerned about the loss of freedoms in our country and there is a need for principled people in politics who respect those freedoms. If we don't put a stop to what is happening, our children will not grow up with the same freedoms that we did. Freedom was something I took for granted as an Australian-born citizen. But recent events have shown us that freedom is a fragile thing and the biggest threat to our freedom is not a virus, but authoritarian politicians in government. Their heavy-handed approach to COVID has destroyed lives, ruined jobs, crippled businesses, separated families, divided the nation and increased our national debt for future generations. We can't let them do this to us again. What are the three key issues for the area? How do you plan on making a difference for residents? I will stand up to government overreach and fight for our freedoms. I want Australians to be able to live and work with less government interference and keep more of their own hard-earned money. This means more money will be in the pockets of Werriwa residents to ease the cost of living and spend within our local communities, instead of being redirected elsewhere by the government. We have ten policies to save Australia outlined in our freedom manifesto. We will end the vaccine mandates, return the country to the old normal, reduce income taxes and red tape on businesses and protect your freedoms and the right to privacy. From the United Australia Party website: Tony is a proactive, hardworking and highly accomplished lawyer and criminologist with a great passion for learning about law and providing efficient and effective legal aid. Committed to social justice, he consistently offers pro bono legal work and devotes a portion of his practice to disadvantaged persons. It is his goal to make a positive difference in their lives whilst contributing to the betterment of society. As a legal practitioner in a fast paced, ever changing environment, Tony is familiar with what it takes to represent individuals and groups. Now, he wishes to broaden the scope of individuals he serves and stand for the Seat of Werriwa. With his incredible knowledge of the law and deep engagement with his community, Tony is both ready and equipped to deliver results to the people of Werriwa. I am a lifelong resident of Werriwa. I am proud to have grown up here, and to have raised my family here. I attended Lurnea Primary and High School and have long been a passionate supporter and sometime player in local sporting teams. I am a life member of the Liverpool Catholic Club and the Junior Rugby Leagues Club, and I refereed in the competition for a number of years. Why are you running for the seat of Werriwa? Growing up, learning, and working in this community has only made me love it more. I want to keep up my work advocating for better services and infrastructure for our area because I believe we deserve better from the federal government. What are the three key issues for the area? Medicare. Housing Affordability. Jobs. People in my community know that Medicare needs to be properly supported and funded. Since 2013 GP costs have risen by 66 per cent and specialists by 65 per cent. It is harder to see a GP. Labor will strengthen and support Medicare because your health matters. Werriwa in recent years has topped the list for families with either mortgage or rental stress. It is harder to save for a deposit for a home. Parents are worried about how their children are ever going to be able to afford a house and achieve the Australian dream. In the last year alone, house prices have risen over 23 per cent. Many of my constituents tell me that the fear they will never be able to own a home in their lifetime. The unemployment rate in South-Western Sydney is consistently double the national average. What's more is that there are around 3.4 million people in insecure work in this country. The dangers of insecure work to health and the economy have been well and truly exposed by the COVID pandemic. Over the nine long years of Liberal and National Governments, we've seen flatlining wages and the rampant casualisation of our workforce. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? Labor has a plan for a better future. Labor will end the cuts to Medicare and will instead strengthen it. We will make it easier to see a doctor with 50 new Medicare Urgent Care Clinics, easing the pressure off Hospitals and all you will need is your Medicare card. Labor will cut the cost of medications on the PBS by $12.50 saving those with two prescriptions a month up to $300 a year. Labor's Help to Buy policy will cut the cost of buying a home by up to 40 per cent. It means you will need a smaller deposit, have a smaller mortgage and smaller repayments. This will save the people of Werriwa up to $380,000 when buying their house. Our Housing Australia Future Fund will build 20,000 social housing homes and 10,000 affordable homes for our frontline workers, taking the pressure off those that rent. Labor will provide long-term sustainable cost of living relief for Australians, not short-term unsustainable sweeteners to get elected. We will drive down power prices with our rewiring the nation scheme, while creating new 21st century jobs. We will deliver cheaper childcare, and we will get wages moving again by creating and maintaining secure jobs. Labor wants wages to grow and will put secure work at the heart of our system. Under Labor's workplace policies more workers will be able to plan for their futures with certainty. I'm Apurva. I graduated last year from UNSW studying Computer Science and I'm 22 years old. My parents immigrated to Sydney from India when I was a one-year-old. They dreamt of a future that would be much better than the past. I shared their dream, but year after year it was shaken by an unjust reality and compounded by racial inequality. I am so disillusioned by our two-party system that offers only a pretence of choice, and never addresses the issues that matter the most: the climate emergency, housing unaffordability and the rising cost of living. Why are you running for the seat of Werriwa? I've lived in Edmondson Park for the past seven years, and I've seen the rapid development of our area, and the lack of proper planning. I, alongside so many people have choked on the ash from the black summer, and have been inundated with excessive rain. The reality is these extreme events will be more common, and our current government and Labor have still committed to opening 114 new coal and gas mines. I've had enough of climate inaction. I've also had enough of the housing affordability crisis. My family moved from South Sydney to Werriwa to afford a house - which added hours to our commute. Now, I can't possibly afford a house even here. Enough is enough. The Greens are fighting for a future with no coal, oil or gas, mental and dental in Medicare and abolishing student debt and making university and TAFE free. What are the three key issues for the area? The biggest issue our community face is the threat of the climate crisis, with increased risk of bushfires, dangerous floods and droughts. We want to phase out coal and gas. Tackling the climate crisis also means tackling the increased cost of living that Australians are facing, and we want to alleviate that by putting dental and mental into Medicare - because no one should be denied a basic level of care. We want to abolish student debt and make university and TAFE free, and make life easier for young families by fighting for free childcare. We want to build one million new publicly-owned, affordable, high-quality and sustainable homes to ease the housing affordability crisis. Finally, we want to tax the billionaires. Right now billionaires and corporations don't pay enough tax and our lack of media diversity and lack of federal ICAC let corruption fester in our political arena. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? I plan to make a difference to people living here in Werriwa because our future seriously depends on it. A lot of people act stunned, when the Greens say that they are supporting under 25s to be sent to Parliament. The truth is those making decisions today won't be around to face the repercussions, but I and like so many young people, will. The issue of dirty money in politics is affecting everyday Australians so much that we've come to view politics with apathy. Our democracy is not a democracy the way things are right now, with corporate donations plaguing politics, lobbying, and lack of media diversity. The Greens stand for equality for all, grassroots participatory democracy and not accepting corporate and billionaire donations. We stand with you. I am a local accountant and live with my wife and two teenagers in Hinchinbrook. I have lived in the area for over 20 years. I came to Australia as a child with my family and learnt English during primary school. I am the first person in my family to go to university and graduated as an accountant. I specialise in small and family business so I understand the concerns of the people in South-west Sydney. Sport has been a big part of my life, I grew up playing cricket, and have coached soccer. My favourite way to end the week and unwind is with a family BBQ at home. Why are you running for the seat of Werriwa? I grew up in a humble home and we didn't have much, but we did have a strong ethos of hard work and family values. I have a track record of standing up for our community and getting things done. I helped establish a medical centre and an after-hours doctor service in south-west Sydney. I also assisted in setting up a new local soccer sports club, and previously coached a local junior soccer team. With the experience of standing up for locals, I am passionate about supporting families, assisting local small and family businesses, creating local jobs, investing. That's why I want to be your Member for Werriwa. What are the three key issues for the area? The main issues are cost-of-living pressures, healthcare services and local roads and infrastructure. I worked as accountant with local families across south-west Sydney so I understand the pressures and struggles faced by families in this area and know how hard the past few years have been. It's been wonderful to see the immediate relief offered by the Morrison Government in the form of the fuel excise, tax off-set and one-off payments, and I believe we can do more. I know families in south-west Sydney want to spend less time in traffic or on transport and more time with their families. $8.9 billion has been committed in Werriwa since coming to Government for projects that will ease congestion. We must think creatively about the best ways to cut time off local's commute. I know access to healthcare is vital for southwest Sydney and I am pleased that 862,000 telehealth consultations funded through Medicare since the start of the pandemic. How do you plan on making a difference for residents? I will work hard to make our community become an even better place to live and raise a family. If elected, I will remain connected to my community. I will listen and ask questions and keep my finger on the pulse to ensure that I am advocating for your needs in Canberra. The essential services and infrastructure across the country are dependent on having an economy that can afford to create them. Only the Morrison Government has a plan to continue delivering a strong economy and a stronger future for residents. From the One Nation website: Adam has spent his life growing up and building many strong networks during his career within the Werriwa electorate. He has 15 years of experience dealing directly with the public through big-box retail management, a large portion of which has been spent working in Werriwa itself. Adam is well placed to represent the constituents of this community in the 2022 Federal election. Adam supports Pauline Hanson's call for a COVID Royal Commission to achieve more transparency and accountability around what drove the federal and state governments to call for lockdowns, mandates, border closures, and other measures which have caused widespread harm to communities, businesses, and our civil liberties. Previously an 'essential worker', Adam has been impacted personally by the mandates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic and he wants to right these wrongs immediately.

