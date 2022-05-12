news, local-news,

Calling all savvy shoppers - the My Kids Market returns to Liverpool on Sunday, May 29. After a two-year COVID-19 enforced break, the markets are coming to Michael Clarke Recreation Centre in Carnes Hill with items such as clothing, toys, shoes, books and nursery furniture set to get passed onto other families instead of being added to landfill. Families can host a stall and recycle gently used items their kids have outgrown for cash while shoppers enjoy huge savings on all the popular baby and kids brands when buying quality pre loved items. Event Manager Jennifer Harrison said the event is all about sustainability. "Our shoppers are always commenting on the quality of the goods and the low prices and we even see stallholders giving away items for free towards the end of our events," she said. "What we love most about the event is that it brings the entire community together with local families buying and selling from each other and supporting local business stalls." On the day, the My Kids Market will be supporting Share the Dignity by collecting donations of sanitary items for items for women and girls in need.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/446b0a39-7629-421c-bb5b-9466152a78fa.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg