Cricket in winter? Now, that's a first

With the summer of cricket virtually washed out, Sharjeel Siddiqui decided to organise a winter cricket competition for young cricketers who missed the chance to get a decent bat or bowl this season. In a first for the Fairfield Liverpool Cricket Association, the T20 Junior Winter Cricket Tournament started at the weekend with almost 100 children taken part in the four-week tournament in under-12s, under-13s and under-14s divisions. The games are being played on Saturdays at Amalfi Park and Brownes Farm Reserve. "Overall, the T20 winter competition was organised with the incentive to give kids the opportunity to continue playing in matches, regularly maintain exercise and make up for what was lost in the summer season," said Sharjeel, who is the organiser of the competition. "As representative cricket matches begin in October, it will be a good opportunity for kids to regularly maintain exercise and play matches." Under-12s: Hoxton Park Tigers Blue 4-102 def Western Tigers 3-97, Western Sydney Warriors 1-137 def Western Tigers 2-136. Under-13s: Mighty Magpies 4-99 def Hoxton Park Tigers Orange 6-97, Mighty Magpies 6-158 def Team Rising Stars 115. Under-14s: South West Champions 4-74 def Western Sydney Kings 2-72, Northern Raiders 3-255 def Western Super Kings 115.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0bf9c9fe-a360-4449-8e64-ea7fcb357bc4.jpg/r281_0_3750_1960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg