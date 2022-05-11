DA approved for next phase of Liverpool Civic Place

news, local-news,

Built managing director and chief executive Brett Mason said they want to "set a benchmark for sustainable buildings in western Sydney if not Australia" in delivering the Liverpool Civic Place mixed use precinct. Built has received development application approval for the next phase of the project which will include construction of: 44 Scott Street, designed by architects fjmt using pioneering digital engineering technology, will operate on 100 per cent renewable electric power from day one and follow a circular economy design plan that will maximise potential for disassembled materials through the demolition and construction process. It is also targeting ambitious carbon emission reduction goals which include 50 per cent less embodied carbon in construction and 50 per cent less energy consumption in operation compared to a conventional building as it targets a 6 star Green Star rating. "This will be a truly transformative project for Liverpool which, along with Liverpool Civic Place and the development of new Western Sydney Airport and Aerotropolis, will attract a new level of economic investment, businesses, and residents to Sydney's third CBD," Mr Mason said. The new commercial tower and hotel will complement the adjoining stage one Liverpool Civic Place public spaces currently under construction by Built as part of a joint venture with Liverpool Council which includes new council offices, council chambers, childcare centre, library, civic plaza and underground public car park. Construction is set to commence in 2023 with the development being marketed to tenants by Resonate Partners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/e4461960-b32d-4576-bb4b-281c4cdfc95f.jpg/r0_165_4726_2835_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg