news, local-news,

We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to. This is a gorgeous sour and probably one of my favourites on the market at the moment. The colour of this brew is nearly as flamboyant as its can. It has a great flavour, without a strong beeriness. It's incredibly refreshing and could be the perfect replacement for a cocktail or cider for many. Pink Galah is well balanced and has enough flavour that the sourness can be enjoyed. It has a huge hit of raspberry that couples perfectly with the sourness to bring an almost nostalgic feeling of sour lollies and sherbets. I can see myself at the beach, in the middle of summer, enjoying a few too many of these. Named after the Central European hop, this beer is full on with tropical and fresh fruit aromas and flavours. It is juicy and packed with tropical mango, passionfruit and citrus notes, making it a refreshing drop, with so much flavour. The tropical flavours and aromas from the styrian hop stand out and make this beer what it is. It had little bitterness and a great texture that comes in hazy beers. The Styrian Wolf has a crisp finish that leaves you wanting more. It is a solid beer that from the first sip takes you off on a summer vacation. This drink is not for everyone. But despite being a quadruple IPA, which you'd expect to just be messy, it is really very drinkable and delicious. It is incredibly hoppiness that smacks you across the palate, but then comforts you with a blend of mango and sweet caramel malts, that you'll delightfully continue to taste long after you've had your last drop of The Eagle. Its bold hoppiness is something that I enjoy, as it explodes with tropical and citrus aromas and flavours. But it is well balanced with a stickiness and richness that makes it go down far too easily for what it is. It doesn't at all feel like a quadruple IPA and Akasha has absolutely smashed it with this entry. This hoppy sibling of Feral's well known Hop Hog is a pretty nice drink. War Hog lives up to its name as it provides an explosion of hops in your mouth from the get go. It hides nothing and is full on in every way it can be, without being too much. The tropical and citrus aromas and flavours from the hops carry all the way throughout, as does its bitterness. The hops are leading the charge over your palate, but are eased off by the malts. I think it could be balanced a bit better and was hoping for a bit more sweetness that I have come to know from some Feral's other hop driven beers. A great citrus aroma from the first whiff, this West Coast IPA full of hoppy flavours that give it a nice piney and citrus flavour. It's three hops - Citra, Azacca and Talus - give the drink its name. Add in a whole bowl of fruit and you get Willie's CAT. You can taste tropical pineapple, along with plenty of citrus and a classic pine zing that combine so well. It's malt backbone balances with the bitterness to allow the big bold citrus flavours and zestiness to shine through. It's well balanced and zesty. It's a really enjoyable drink and a nice rendition of the classic West Coast style, just with an extra citrus kick. Rating System: Ratings are determined by taste, aroma, texture, appearance and overall enjoyment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/223510f5-0805-47e7-a77d-e665a24db776.jpeg/r887_304_3665_1874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg