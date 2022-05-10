Labor pledge new road to end the 'traffic chaos'

news, local-news,

Werriwa MP Anne Stanley said Labor's $6 million pledge to build a new road and shared path link between Aviation Road and Middleton Drive is a "huge win" for the community. If elected, Labor will partner with Liverpool Council to build the new road and shared path link to ease the "traffic chaos" in Austral and Middleton Grange by providing a new crossing of the M7. Currently, Cowpasture Road provides the only opportunity to cross the M7 and head north. "Residents in new and emerging areas of Werriwa experience the lack of infrastructure funding every day as they sit in traffic trying to get to work or school or to get home in the evening," Ms Stanley said. "The residents of Austral and Middleton Grange deserve roads capable of carrying the levels of traffic that have come as the areas have developed. "Labor's investment in our community will allow much needed development of the roads we need so that people can enjoy the benefits of living in new areas without extra hours each week trying to get to work or get home." Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King said: "Labor's infrastructure investments are about giving locals a better future, allowing them to spend more time at home and less on the road."

