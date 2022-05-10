news, local-news,

Moorebank resident Rachel Haywood said she was "humbled" to receive the Woman of the West (community) as part of the recent Western Sydney University' Women of the West Awards. The marketing and communications specialist was recognised for her work across a number of different organisations including her role as marketing, fundraising and community Manager at Western Sydney MRC. "It's strange; I'm usually behind the scenes," Rachel said of her accolade. "I'm humbled to be recognised. I don't think it's about me; it's about shining a light on the communities and organisations that I work with." After working in the health industry for more than 20-years, Rachel made the leap into not-for-profits and has "never looked back". In her "blended" role at the MRC, which supports refugees and migrants through settlement and creating connections to the community, she helped design a program that connects newly-arrived children from refugee and migrant backgrounds with other children through a program called penpal giants. "It was about old-school letter writing; communication in its most fundamental form and a skill that is really lost with our digital, short form, social media posts that we create. That letter writing skill I think is critical and really helps you to connect socially," she said. Rachel is the co-founder of the charity Pink Elephants Support Network which supports women, families and physicians through early pregnancy loss and miscarriage. She built the website, designed resources, worked on strategies and fundraising. She also volunteers her expertise for Africa Health Australia, does some work for Australasian Birth Trauma Association and recently built a website for the University of Sydney about education and awareness about hate crimes. So what drives her to give back? "I came from a working-class family. I was born in London and I struggled as a kid. We didn't have much money and I didn't understand the power of community," she said. "I just want to give back; I know there are people out there with drive and vision but they might not have the smarts to get there. So I I just love bringing that to the table and I'm a problem solver and like finding a solution." Western Sydney University's deputy vice-chancellor of Indigenous leadership Professor Michelle Trudgett said the awards highlight the "diversity, strength and passion" of women across a range of important areas. Vyvienne Alba was named Woman of the West (business) and Surma Subedi was awarded Young Woman of the West. "The Women of the West Awards acknowledge the significant contributions women are making to the Western Sydney region," Professor Trudgett said. The awards were presented at a special event held in partnership with the Coleman Greig Women in Business Forum. Coleman Greig Lawyer's principal Caroline Hutchinson, said: "It's been a pleasure to formally recognise and celebrate the achievements of these incredible women who have made a significant impact within the western Sydney community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/12a1c3af-5df0-4dda-ae9b-eb9169cb7b9c.jpg/r0_215_4896_2981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg