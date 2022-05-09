news, local-news,

These heroes have ability - and they also have a fruity snack courtesy of Woolworths Carnes Hill. Heroes with Ability, who provide sports activity programs for people with physical and or intellectual disabilities, have teamed up with Woolworths who are providing fruit - including bananas, apples and pears - and water to clients after they finish their session at Michael Clarke Recreation Centre on a weekly basis. "A piece of fruit and water is the perfect way to end some physical activity," said Heroes with Ability co-founder George Tonna. "We not only promote health exercise and physical and mental health but also promote healthy eating. "I want to thank Jason at Woolworths and Alecia at Michael Clarke Recreation Centre for all their support. It's good to get that support for our program." Tonna, who has cerebral palsy, said Afford clients from across Sydney including Windsor, Auburn, Lurnea and Condell Park attend sessions three-times-a-week. "We run basic drills, running over hurdles, passing and catching a ball to improve hand-eye coordination. We also work on communication," he said. "I know the power of sport; it's very important you keep your body and mind active. There can sometimes be a lack of opportunities in sport but our program encourages and challenges participants and we have seen great changes in the clients."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a8d8f2be-332d-4ffb-90c8-c105bdaf4c23.jpg/r402_827_4715_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg