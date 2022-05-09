news, local-news,

Narelle Lecordier had a more difficult journey with COVID-19 than most of us. After contracting the virus, treated in hospital and discharged, the Leppington resident fell ill, started having seizures and needed to be put into a coma. When she woke up her kidneys not longer functioned, and she came to rely on dialysis, like so many other renal patients across the country. It was only then that Ms Lecordier learned about the difficulty of accessing dialysis services given the large number of people requiring them. She is now calling on all candidates heading into the federal election this month to make dialysis services a priority. "It's got to a point where I don't think anyone outside this community really knows about what's going on," Ms Lecordier said. "This is our life support system and there's not enough beds anywhere and it doesn't seem like anyone is putting funds towards it." Ms Lecordier requires dialysis three times a week, for the recommended five hours, but says she can't always get a full five hours due to the demand on services. She said sometimes there were wait times of more than an hour and trying to travel while on dialysis was even harder. "The disease itself is growing and where already in a situation where there aren't any spare beds in the dialysis rooms - there's barely room for us as it is," the 55-year-old said. "Now I want to go to Melbourne to visit my grandchild, but I won't know if there will be space for me to dialyse there. "I'm calling on all candidates to look into this situation, look at what's happening. I didn't know about it before I was in the system, and I want someone to do something about it. "I'm fairly new to dialysis and other patients have been doing this nightmare for years. "It's so devastating to end up in dialysis the way I did, with no warning and no ability to research the situation. But even if I had, I don't think I would have found this out - you can't until you're in the system. "You feel like you've been put in the rubbish tip of life." Ms Lecordier said another of the more difficult aspects of undergoing dialysis was the cost of getting to and from hospitals, especially if you're not located near a hospital offering dialysis services. "I know some people paying $80 a week for transport," she said. "Personally I pay $70 a week just to go to hospital." The South Western Sydney Local Health District said kidney dialysis services would be expanded as part of the $600 million redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital. "SWSLHD has planned for the future development of dialysis services at the hospital with refurbishment works soon to commence," the spokeswoman said. "The refurbishment will increase future capacity of the renal unit treatment spaces. "The expanded renal unit has been designed to enhance the patient experience, with a warm and welcoming space including plenty of natural light. "The hospital is also developing a new home training unit, which will offer patients the opportunity to be trained in peritoneal dialysis and haemodialysis so they can dialyse at home if appropriate." Meanwhile, the federal government has developed a kidney disease strategy with a range of priority actions to be undertaken. Among them is addressing the cost of travelling for dialysis by developing "kidney disease specific patient transport assistance schemes across the states and territories". "The scheme will reduce the out of pocket costs of travel for dialysis, transplant assessment and other multiple hospital/clinic visits, which are currently not covered under existing state schemes," the strategy notes. There is also a plan to make travelling easier on patients. The strategy notes possible approaches include

