New $14 million mental health centre for Liverpool

A new $14 million Head to Health adult mental health service is coming to Liverpool. The Liverpool Head to Health centre, which will be commissioned by the South Western Sydney Primary Health Network (SWSPHN), is part of a network of community-based mental health services being established around Australia as part of the Government's $3 billion National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan. Currently, Liverpool has a Head to Health Pop Up Hub, which opened last year in response to COVID-19 and is funded to December. The Head to Health Centre will be a stand-alone multidisciplinary mental health service providing immediate, and short to medium term mental health treatment and support for people in distress or with moderate to severe mental illness. Health and Aged Care Minister Greg Hunt said the Liverpool service was one of many across the country to provide mental health support to Australians. "We know that the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have been incredibly difficult and stressful for many Australians," Mr Hunt said. "That is why we are prioritising mental health support, ensuring that people have access to care that can help them recover and reach their full potential as we reopen the country." SWSPHN will receive $14 million over four years from 2021-22 to establish and operate the Liverpool Head to Health centre. The PHN will consult with the community to determine the exact location and ensure that the hub provides services in a way that meets the needs of the local community. The new centre is being funded through the Morrison Government's National Mental Health and Suicide Plan. Liberal Candidate for Werriwa Sam Kayal encouraged people who are worried about their own or a loved one's mental health to visit this centre, free of charge. "The new centre will be an entry point but importantly, referrals can also be made for more intensive mental health care or social supports if needed," he said.

