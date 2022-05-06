Starry Sari Night will have 'something for everyone'

news, local-news,

Pop sensation Pav Dharia, hip-hop artist L-Fresh The Lion, contemporary R&B singer Lara D and Punjabi Australian singer and dancer Parvyn are some of the confirmed performers for the three-day Starry Sari Night festival on May 20 to 22. They will be joined by the youngest ever contestant on The Voice Janaki Easwar and progressive South Asian Fusion Arts dance company Bindi Bosses with George Street in the Liverpool CBD set to undergo a South Asian-inspired transformation. Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun said the event, funded through the state government's Festival of Place Open Streets Program, will have something for everyone. "Recognising the crucial part fashion plays in South Asian culture, Starry Sari Night will feature a Sari Showcase which will capture all the glitz and glamour of an international runway," he said. "We've partnered with Fabrics of Multicultural Australia to bring to life a Sari fashion show. Models from diverse backgrounds will walk down a 20-metre runway parading original sari, lehenga, dhoti and kurta designs from the local fashion shops that populate George Street, otherwise known as 'Sari Street'." Other festival highlights include:

