'Fantastic new motorway' to start within months

Seymour Whyte will build the central section of the M12 between Cecil Park and Badgerys Creek with construction of the $2 billion project that will link to the Western Sydney International Airport to start within months. The successful contractors to deliver the first two sections of the M12 were announced on Thursday with CPB Georgiou Group Joint Venture to deliver the western section to The Northern Road, which includes the airport interchange and Elizabeth Drive flyover. The third element - the eastern section - will provide a connection to Elizabeth Drive and the M7 Motorway. Procurement of this section will occur this year. Early works to relocate and install new utilities and build a temporary roundabout began late last year. NSW Premier, Dominic Perrottet was at Badgerys Creek to make the contractors announcement for the M12. He said the toll-free 16-kilometre motorway would be a vital infrastructure project with the motorway to form a link from the Elizabeth Drive at Cecil Hills to The Northern Road at Luddenham with direct access to the new Western Sydney International Nancy-Bird Walton Airport. "Western Sydney will be home to not just a new world-class airport, but a fantastic new motorway catering to locals and visitors from all around the world, ensuring easy and quick access," Mr Perrottet said. "In addition, the M12 will also complement upgrades to local roads and a new Sydney Metro, Western Sydney Airport Link, providing improved access to cater for future growth in Western Sydney. "Our strong economic management means we can invest more in infrastructure and build the things that make a difference to people's lives - this is how we're delivering a better future for NSW families." Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said major construction of the M12 is scheduled to begin in the middle of this year and be complete before the new airport opens in 2026. The M12 is part of the $4.4 billion Western Sydney Infrastructure Plan which has already resulted in the upgrade of The Northern Road, Bringelly Road and Werrington Arterial. "We're now just months away from this vision beginning to turn into reality. This new motorway will be used by up to 52,000 vehicles a day, with people saving up to 16 minutes travel time between the M7 and Western Sydney International Airport by 2036," Mrs Ward said. "It will also be a major jobs boost, generating up to 2400 jobs during construction and will be an important economic driver." Mulgoa MP Tanya Davies said the M12 will feature shared cycleway and pedestrian paths with signs displaying the local Aboriginal heritage and will help connect locals with Western Sydney Airport jobs. "Around 73,000 native trees will also be planted along the Motorway to integrate the road into its surrounds and celebrate the local environment," Mrs Davies said. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said: "We have been preparing for the start of major construction and the announcement of the awarding of these two contracts is an exciting step forward." Shadow Roads Minister John Graham said the M12 project is "already two years behind schedule and over budget". "The government needs to stop talking and start digging," he said.

