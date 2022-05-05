Wider footpath, more outdoor dining to be trialled in CBD

news, local-news,

A wider footpath along Railway Street in Liverpool is set to be trialled as the next round of the $20 million Streets as Shared Spaces program rolls out across the state. Liverpool Council was one of 40 councils to be provided up to $500,000 each to boost business and connect communities right across NSW. The trial in the CBD aims to increase pedestrian space and create outdoor dining areas. Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Minister Rob Stokes said the program provides funding for councils to test and pilot new and innovative ideas that temporarily adapt streets as safe, shared public spaces to support healthier, safe and resilient communities. "These innovative and creative projects will allow people to dine under the stars and create spaces to relax and connect, which will support local business operators as they bounce back from the pandemic," Mr Stokes said. "We're reimagining our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic and bring the community together to enjoy the vibrancy our state has to offer."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5fd56a32-b107-4888-9fe1-dbdeacb4e7d6.jpg/r2_72_848_550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg