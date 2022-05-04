Casula up late: Experience culture at night events
There is "something magical" about the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) at night according to director Craig Donarski. And now the community can experience the magic with a range of events during May and June as part of the Casula Up Late series.
"We're thrilled to receive NSW Government funding under the Culture Up Late Western Sydney program to bring you some amazing free experiences after dark. Expect to see our arts centre transformed with a great art bar vibe, creating a fun and vibrant space for people to connect and come together- which is more important than ever," Mr Donarski said.
The state government has committed more than $1 million to expand the Culture Up Late initiative to western Sydney and support eight local arts and cultural organisations to keep their doors open late - including the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre
Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said western Sydney has some of the most "iconic and state-of-the-art" cultural venues in the world.
"...And we want to make them as accessible as possible," Mr Ayres said.
"Keeping their doors open later will let more people engage with art and culture when and how they want. It will also create more jobs and attract visitors keen to enjoy the best our city and state has to offer."
Arts Minister Ben Franklin said: "Culture Up Late: Western Sydney gives locals and visitors more opportunities to enjoy all that our wonderful arts and cultural organisations have to offer, from exhibitions, to events, live music, food trucks and film screenings. There really is something for everyone."
The Casula Up Late series includes:
- Cultura Italiana: A free Italian film screening, a musical performance an art workshop where you will learn to draw and paint like the Italian masters. Bellbird Dining & Bar will offer bar food options, plus a bespoke 6pm Italian-themed option for those who want dinner before the film. Dates: Friday, May 6 from 5.30pm. Musical performance: Joey Fimmano. Film: The Interval at 7.30pm. Friday, June 3 from 5.30pm, Musical performance: Clarissa Spata, Film: Balancing Act at 7.30pm.
- Galleries After Dark - Behind The Blake Prize, Saturday, May 7 from 5.30pm: A night of gothic poetry, dance, experimental sound art exploring the themes of the Blake Prize. It will feature dance performances by Billy Koehavong, an evolving experimental sound work by Sonya Holowell and Ben Carey and poetry readings curated by WestWords Centre for Writing. Audiences will also have the opportunity to create their own artwork in the tradition of the extravagant Dutch still life while indulging in a wine tasting courtesy of Bellbird Dining & Bar.
- Galleries After Dark - Being Different, Saturday, May 14 from 5.30pm: Join CPAC as they light up the Powerhouse for a night of culture and art with some of Sydney's most innovative artists creating work that engages with experiences of disability. Artist Debra Keenahan will share her experience of living with achondroplasia dwarfism in an interactive VR artwork.Riana Head-Toussaint, choreographer and multidisciplinary artist with disability who uses a manual wheelchair for mobility, will present a performance with multiple movers and dancers in the carpark and entrance of Casula Powerhouse.
- Galleries After Dark- Done On The Wall: Saturday, June 4 from 5.30pm: This edition of Galleries After Dark coincides with the late afternoon launch of two Ken Done exhibitions at CPAC. Internationally renowned physical theatre company Legs on the Wall will present a performance of Trestle and there will be art making workshops and pop up floor talks by members of the community sharing personal memories about owning a Ken Done design or artwork.
- Details: casulapowerhouse.com.