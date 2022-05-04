Casula up late: Experience culture at night events

news, local-news,

There is "something magical" about the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) at night according to director Craig Donarski. And now the community can experience the magic with a range of events during May and June as part of the Casula Up Late series. "We're thrilled to receive NSW Government funding under the Culture Up Late Western Sydney program to bring you some amazing free experiences after dark. Expect to see our arts centre transformed with a great art bar vibe, creating a fun and vibrant space for people to connect and come together- which is more important than ever," Mr Donarski said. "Expect to see our arts centre transformed with a great Art Bar vibe, creating a fun and vibrant space for people to connect and come together- which is more important than ever." The state government has committed more than $1 million to expand the Culture Up Late initiative to western Sydney and support eight local arts and cultural organisations to keep their doors open late - including the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said western Sydney has some of the most "iconic and state-of-the-art" cultural venues in the world. "...And we want to make them as accessible as possible," Mr Ayres said. "Keeping their doors open later will let more people engage with art and culture when and how they want. It will also create more jobs and attract visitors keen to enjoy the best our city and state has to offer." Arts Minister Ben Franklin said: "Culture Up Late: Western Sydney gives locals and visitors more opportunities to enjoy all that our wonderful arts and cultural organisations have to offer, from exhibitions, to events, live music, food trucks and film screenings. There really is something for everyone." The Casula Up Late series includes:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/4b0c94be-7b00-4ba8-aa27-886ffa00d050.jpg/r0_48_950_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg