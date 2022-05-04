Have your say on council's strategic plan

news, local-news,

Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun said the Draft Community Strategic Plan 2022-2032 outlines the community's vision and priorities for the city over the next 10 years and is encouraging the community to have their say on the plan. "While 2032 seems far off into the future, the reality is the work starts now and I will continue to advocate and deliver on behalf of my community to ensure Liverpool continues to evolve into a better place to live, work and thrive," Mr Mannoun said. "These are exciting times and I encourage you to remain engaged in the future of Liverpool. Phase two of the Community Strategic Plan will centre around obtaining feedback on the draft plan through an online survey via Liverpool Listens as well as a community consultation session." The plan outlines four community-led strategic objectives: Mr Mannoun said the Community Strategic Plan has been shaped by an "extensive" community engagement program in 2021 which resulted in nearly 3000 residents sharing their vision and aspirations for the future of the city. "In addition to residents, community groups and leaders from culturally and linguistically diverse communities, together with council staff members, were also engaged to have their say," he said. "I want to personally thank each person who took the time to contribute to this plan - we certainly are an inspired community with a shared passion and goal of building a better future. "I encourage you all to have a read of the Community Strategic Plan and share your thoughts with us. This is our city, our vision and our future so we want to make sure we get it right."

