Work has started on the the new primary school in Edmondson Park which will be ready in early 2023. The new primary school will deliver 44 teaching and learning spaces, four support classrooms and two preschool rooms and accommodate up to 1000 students and add 40 preschool places for community use. Education and Early Learning Minister Sarah Mitchell and Holsworthy MP Melanie Gibbons visited the site on Monday to turn the first sod on the project which has progressed to the construction stage. "The NSW Government is delivering this brand new primary school in Edmondson Park to support the young families living in the area," Ms Mitchell said. "Since 2019, 13 new and upgraded schools have been delivered across South West Sydney, an investment of more than $350 million. This new primary school at Edmondson Park builds on the NSW Government's commitment to deliver for families across the South West Sydney region." The new primary school will be led by experienced educator Principal Heather Alè who has led improvement, innovation and change in diverse school contexts as deputy principal and principal. "As we prepare to open the new school in 2023, the Edmondson Park community was invited to vote on their preferred name for the new school and register their interest on how to make an enrolment application," Ms Alè said

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/90eeac0e-13ea-4e6c-8917-e14ddebaf6ff.JPG/r0_1242_3160_3027_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg