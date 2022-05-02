'We want to provide some answers': Information sought about 1977 disappearance

news, local-news,

Police are renewing appeals for information to help find Gerald Whitefoot, who was last seen by his daughter leaving his home on Cabramatta Avenue, Miller, as he walked to his workplace between 8am and 8.30am on Friday, December 9, 1977. At the time of his disappearance, Gerald - who would now be aged 88 - was employed as a groundskeeper at a local school on Hillview Parade, Lurnea. He was 44 years old at the time. When he failed to return home, concerns were raised as his disappearance was out of character. At the time, Gerald was described as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark-coloured hair, brown eyes, and of medium build. He also was known by a number of names, including 'Gerald Brady', 'Gerald Toms', and 'Gerry'. Gerald's disappearance is being investigated by Liverpool City Police Area Command Detectives. "Extensive inquiries have been made by police and we continue to seek any information which the community may have - no matter how insignificant it may seem - as it may hold the key to finding out what happened to Mr Whitefoot," Liverpool City Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Timothy Liddiard said. "Any information provided can be treated with the strictest of confidence. "Missing persons cases have a long-term and traumatic toll on families, many of whom never get over their loved ones vanishing. "We want to provide some answers for Mr Whitefoot's family."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/89fbe3d0-7d18-48e5-a792-9fa7427a000f.jpg/r0_109_360_312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg