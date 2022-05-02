Walk to remember: Family raises funds for Dementia Australia

news, local-news,

Darelle Ratcliff's father Kevin kept telling her "I'm doing this walk with you". "As its turned out he is in spirit," said Darelle, two-days into their 17 day, 500-kilometre trek from the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the their hometown of West Wyalong. "Dad, even though he had dementia, sort of understood what we were doing and was meant to be on the finish line waiting for us. But unfortunately he died three-weeks ago." Darelle and her daughters Ellie and Tayla are taking part in A Walk To Remember to raise funds for the Dementia Australia Research Foundation. So far, they have raised more than $35,000 and are hoping to raise $50,000 by the time the walk finishes on May 14. Not only did Darelle lose her father to dementia, her mother Joy also died of dementia nine years ago. "Dad nursed her for many years and sadly, four years ago, he was diagnosed with dementia which was pretty cruel the fact they both got it," she said. "It was emotional when dad passed away but even more inspiring for us to keep going and raise as much as we can for dementia research to try and find a cure and to inspire people to walk because we believe moving is so important especially as people get older; especially for their minds." The walk started on Thursday and made the 35-kilometre trek from Sydney to Liverpool to their first pit-stop at All Saints' Catholic Church, Liverpool. From there, they struck some wet weather as they made their way to Harrington Park and Tahmoor on the weekend before they head south through Mittagong, Brayton and Goulburn this week. The trio are being supported by Darelle's husband Greg, who is driving the campervan, and daughter Jessica. The event was initially planned for August but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. After their arrival in West Wyalong the family will attend the official A Walk to Remember Arrival Evening event at The West Wyalong Bowling and Recreation Club. "Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia, but there is still so much to learn about the possible causes, diagnosis and treatment," said Darrelle, who hoped their combination of training, stretching and support from the community will inspire them to the finish line. "We are undertaking this challenge because we believe investment in research is the only way to minimise the impact of dementia in the future." Dementia Australia chief executive Maree McCabe said the Ratcliff family's "incredible show of support, determination and generosity" will make a "tangible difference" to people impacted by dementia across Australia. Currently there are almost half a million people of all ages living with all forms of dementia in Australia

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/42a64071-c6e7-4d76-969e-7280cb595a38.JPG/r0_410_1440_1224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg