Teenager dies in hospital after Liverpool crash
A teenage girl has died in hospital, days after being critically injured in a crash at Liverpool.
Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Drive about 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a Holden Commodore and a Mazda CX-3 collided.
The Holden caught fire on impact with passers-by dragging five people from the burning car.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was destroyed.
The 16-year-old girl - a back-seat passenger in the Holden - was critically injured and taken to Liverpool Hospital.
The 18-year-old Holden driver, three male passengers - aged 22, 16 and 15 - and the Mazda driver, a 31-year-old woman, were all treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Liverpool and Westmead Hospitals. They have all since been released.
A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances sounding the crash.
Investors were advised the 16-year-old girl died in hospital shortly after 8.30am on Saturday, April 30.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
- As inquiries continue, investigators are urging any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.