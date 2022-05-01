news, local-news,

A teenage girl has died in hospital, days after being critically injured in a crash at Liverpool. Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Drive about 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a Holden Commodore and a Mazda CX-3 collided. The Holden caught fire on impact with passers-by dragging five people from the burning car. Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was destroyed. The 16-year-old girl - a back-seat passenger in the Holden - was critically injured and taken to Liverpool Hospital. The 18-year-old Holden driver, three male passengers - aged 22, 16 and 15 - and the Mazda driver, a 31-year-old woman, were all treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Liverpool and Westmead Hospitals. They have all since been released. A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances sounding the crash. Investors were advised the 16-year-old girl died in hospital shortly after 8.30am on Saturday, April 30. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/29e462a7-c250-47d5-b203-16262a2900df.jpg/r2_51_1018_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Teenager dies in hospital after Liverpool crash