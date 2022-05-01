  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Teenager dies in hospital after Liverpool crash

Local News
Teenager dies in hospital after Liverpool crash

A teenage girl has died in hospital, days after being critically injured in a crash at Liverpool.

Emergency services were called to Elizabeth Drive about 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 26, after a Holden Commodore and a Mazda CX-3 collided.

The Holden caught fire on impact with passers-by dragging five people from the burning car.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was destroyed.

The 16-year-old girl - a back-seat passenger in the Holden - was critically injured and taken to Liverpool Hospital.

The 18-year-old Holden driver, three male passengers - aged 22, 16 and 15 - and the Mazda driver, a 31-year-old woman, were all treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor injuries and taken to Liverpool and Westmead Hospitals. They have all since been released.

A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Metropolitan Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation into the circumstances sounding the crash.

Investors were advised the 16-year-old girl died in hospital shortly after 8.30am on Saturday, April 30.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

  • As inquiries continue, investigators are urging any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.