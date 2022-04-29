'Immersive cultural experience' is back in 2022

news, local-news,

Starry Sari Night is returning to the Liverpool CBD in 2022. From Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22, George Street (unofficially dubbed 'Sari Street' owing to the street housing the largest collection of Sari fashion shops in the country) will be transformed into a holistic experience of South Asian culture through cuisine, fashion, dance, music and art. Liverpool mayor Ned Mannoun, who first introduced the Starry Sari Night festival in 2013, said the three-day council event aims to capture the striking colours, bold flavours, vibrancy and movement of South Asian culture. "We want to deliver an immersive cultural experience in the Liverpool CBD, transporting attendees to the vibrant streets that epitomise South Asia over three days," Mr Mannoun said. "For some members of the community, this event will hold a degree of nostalgia capturing the sights, smells, and tastes of their beloved homeland - from India and Sri Lanka to Pakistan and Nepal to Bhutan and Bangladesh. "For many others, it will be an introduction to a new, interesting and ever-evolving culture. "Beyond giving thousands of locals and visitors from Greater Sydney the chance to soak up the best of South Asia in the heart of Liverpool, our aim is to also highlight how special this space really is." Mr Mannoun said the event is a chance to showcase George Street and the local businesses that call it home. "We are confident people will want to return to George Street months and months after the celebrations are over allowing it assume its rightful place as one of Sydney's most unique streets and a must-visit destination for South Asian food and fashion," he said. Starry Sari Night is proudly funded by the state government through the Festival of Place Open Streets Program.

