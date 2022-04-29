'Busiest period': Firies issue fire safety warning

news, local-news,

Acting Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell is appealing to the public to take extra safety precautions after a spate of recent house fires across the state. There have been 12 major house fires across NSW since Sunday. In Liverpool, there have been major house fires in Prestons, Sadlier and Busby in April. "We're getting into the colder months now and it's our busiest period for structure fires," Acting Commissioner Fewtrell said. "Please, check your smoke alarms are in working order and make sure you have an up-to-date fire plan in the event of an emergency. "If you are unable to check your smoke alarms, which you should have installed in accordance with the law, then reach out to your local Fire Station and we'll attend your address and check them for you." Acting Commissioner Fewtrell urged residents to ensure any dryers and heaters in your home are cleaned and in working order. "They're often the cause of house fires...and keep any chimneys or flues serviced and functioning," he said. "Don't leave wet clothes drying on heaters...they can easily catch fire which can spread and engulf your entire home."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/6f7ba085-6233-4112-a5c5-e21cd370d35b.png/r0_200_862_687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg