Investigations are underway following a serious crash in Liverpool on Tuesday night. About 8.40pm, emergency services were called to Elizabeth Drive, following reports of a two-vehicle crash. Officers attached to Liverpool City Police Area Command attended and found a Holden Commodore sedan and a Mazda CX-3 had collided, with the sedan well alight. Three Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended amid reports of fuel tanks exploding and people stuck in the vehicles. Bystanders rescued five people, trapped inside the burning wreckage whilst a sixth person made it to safety on their own. Firefighters extinguished one of the cars which was engulfed by flames and then doused a trail of burning fuel at the scene, where traffic was blocked in both directions. A 16-year-old female passenger of the sedan was taken to Liverpool Hospital with serious leg and hip injuries in a serious condition. The 18-year-old driver of the sedan and three male passengers - aged 22, 16 and 15 - were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to both Liverpool and Westmead Hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV - a 31-year-old woman - was also treated for minor injuries and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition. Crash Investigation Unit attended and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigations underway following serious crash at Liverpool