Labor pledges new headspace centre in Edmondson Park

Werriwa MP Anne Stanley said that if elected, an Albanese Labor Government would deliver a headspace centre in Edmondson Park. Ms Stanley said having a local headspace - which provides early intervention mental health services to 12-25-year-olds - would provide "more opportunities" for young people to get the mental health support they need close to home. "Now is more important than ever to support our young people with a headspace service," she said. "We know that young people have been acutely affected by the pandemic. My community based in south-west Sydney felt some of the harshest lockdowns last year, which has challenged the mental health of our young people." Ms Stanley said the announcement builds on Labor's commitment to deliver $440 million to schools for "better ventilation, building upgrades, and mental health support." "This will mean more school counsellors and psychologists, and extra funding for camps, excursions, as well as sporting and social activities that improve kids' wellbeing," she said. Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler said Labor knows the importance of "expanding mental health services" in Edmondson Park. "From COVID-19 to everyday pressures, demand for mental health support has surged to record levels across the country," he said. "Young people in south-west Sydney and surrounds should already have had access to more mental health support during the pandemic, but Scott Morrison has been too slow to act," he said. "We need to make sure we have the right resources in place so young Australians can get the care they need. The mental health and wellbeing of young Australia is too important. They can't afford to wait any longer."

