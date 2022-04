news, local-news,

Residents gathered from 5.45am this morning at the Liverpool War Memorial in Bigge Park for the first Anzac Day dawn service in two years. A second service will be held at the site from 10am. The commemorations were organised by the Liverpool RSL Sub Branch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/51b9e8d0-a731-4c22-ae98-88f3cfba67d6.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Anzac Day dawn service at Bigge Park, Liverpool