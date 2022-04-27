news, local-news,

The Salvation Army Australia is calling on Liverpool residents to dig deep for its annual Red Shield Appeal. All funds raised locally will stay local to support services within the local area. Now in its 56th year, the appeal is The Salvos flagship fundraising appeal and this year aims to generate $36 million nationally. The NSW arm of the Salvos is aiming to raise $1.8 million. In the wake of a couple of shocking years, scattered with rolling disasters, this year the Salvos are highlighting what they call the "shadow pandemic", family and domestic violence. The Salvos say that risks of domestic violence have increased in the past 12 months due to economic insecurity. The Salvos need community volunteers to support the appeal in any way they can throughout May. "We're so grateful to the Liverpool community who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year on year," said Salvos representative Joel Spicer. "This year is no different - we need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years. "Last year, through Liverpool's generous support during the Red Shield Appeal, we were able to Feed over 400 people a week through our meal program." Along with the focus on domestic and family violence, money raised will allow for the further provision of meals to the homesless and disadvantaged folk of Liverpool. To get involved call the Salvos on 0435 659 175. To donate towards the appeal, or if you need support, visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/6b3313af-62f4-4a5d-a388-1ea6b997ff2c.jpg/r396_267_2510_1461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The Salvos call on Liverpool community to support annual appeal