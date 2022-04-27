  1. Home
Liverpool Council donates to Tongan recovery effort

Liverpool City Councillors present the cheque to HRH Princess Angelika Ltfuipeka Tukuaho and HRH Crown Prince Tupoutoa Ulukalala at a ceremony held at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.
Liverpool Council has donated $10,000 to assist with the ongoing recovery efforts in Tonga, following a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami that ravaged the small island nation in January.

Council handed over the cheque to the High Commissioner of Tonga to Australia, HRH Princess 'Angelika Ltfuipeka Tuku'aho, and HRH Crown Prince Tupouto'a 'Ulukalala, dyuring a ceremony at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre on April 14.

The funds will go towards Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau'u's Royal Fund, which was established after an underwater volcano erupted on January 15, causing a tsunami that devasted the country's infrastructure.

A Tongan dancer at the Casula Powerhouse book launch.

"On behalf of Liverpool City Council, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to the people of Tonga," said Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun.

"This event has been nothing short of catastrophic and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives and those who suffered injuries or lost their homes.

Amazing cultural display.

"Tonga is part of our Pacific family and Liverpool is home to a Tongan community who contribute to the rich cultural fabric of our city every day. While recovery may take many months and years, we are unwavering in our support to aid and assist this beautiful island and people to begin the healing process in any way we can."

The cheque presentation followed the launch of Her Royal Highness Princess 'Angelika's book, 'Ko e Ngafa 'o e Fefine pea mo e Tangata Tong, The Essence of the Tongan Woman and Man: Duties and Responsibilities' which also took place at the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre.