As a father of two, Liverpool Councillor Nathan Hagarty says he knows the value of council's recently launched nappy rebate scheme. "I know how much nappies contribute to the weekly budget," he said. "With the cost of living rising considerably, this saves on the family budget and helps in leaving a better place for our kids when they're older. "Waste is one of the biggest costs to ratepayers and nappies take up a considerable amount of residential waste. Any initiative that reduces waste not only helps the environment, but saves money for the ratepayer." The six month trail will provide residents with a rebate of up to $150 for the purchase of reusable nappies and is funded through a grant from the Environmental Protection Authority. "This is a win-win for everyone; it's funded through an EPA grant, which means it is costing ratepayers next to nothing, plus it can significantly reduce waste charges and your rates," Cr Hagarty said. Cr Hagarty brought the idea to council after being approached by a young family about similar schemes at other councils. "The idea was brought to me by an expectant mum and dad last year," he said. "After taking a look at how much nappies contribute to our residential waste and the savings we could make, it was a no brainer. "I'm happy to report the young family now have a beautiful set of twins who were born around Christmas last year, which means we have two little customers already." For more information on the scheme, visit council's website here bit.ly/nappyrebate.

Liverpool Council's nappy rebate scheme a bonus for families