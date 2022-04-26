Cambodian New Year celebrations return to Bonnyrigg

news, local-news,

Celebrations for Khmer New Year were held at Wat Khemarangsaram in Bonnyrigg over three days, from April 15-17. Cambodians follow Theravada Buddhism, which celebrates the New Year in mid-April. In Sydney, there were similar events at Lao, Thai, and Burmese temples. The fine weather brought crowds to the temple, its grounds decorated with brightly coloured Buddhist flags and banners. Thin Em, the President of the Cambodian Buddhist Society who organised the festivities said: "after so much rain, we were worried about the weather. We were lucky it held out and that so many could come". Celebrations started on each of the three days with a religious service in the morning. Members of the community lined the path leading to the temple at 10am, holding bowls of rice to offer to the monks to be blessed as they walked through. Once inside the temple, the monks chanted and blessed offerings of food, incense, and flowers. Afterwards, families set out lunches to share in the hall or the temple grounds, catching up with friends that they had hardly seen over the past two years. On Friday afternoon, the community welcomed the angel of the New Year. In Cambodian folklore, there are seven angels, named after the days of the week. This year's angel, Kirinay Devi, is the Thursday angel, depicted riding on an elephant, with magnolias in her hair and a necklace of emeralds. Her arrival on Earth was enacted by Sreydeth Mom, who descended the staircase of the temple with her attendants, to be greeted by the previous angel, played by Dorothy Nagatsuka. Thin Em and Srey Kang, President of the Khmer Community of NSW then welcomed guests to a program of classical music and dance. Dancers from Cambodian Living Arts and Culture of NSW performed the blessing dance, scattering petals to wish guests happiness in the year ahead. Festivities continued at night. People returned to the temple in the evenings to listen to popular Khmer music, joined in folk dancing or lined up to buy food from stalls set up in the grounds. On the second day of the New Year, the afternoon was given over to traditional games in the temple grounds, including a well contested tug of war, with adults and children joining in. On the final day of the New Year, there was a procession around the temple, musicians playing traditional drums leading the way, followed by people carrying flowers. Statues of Buddha were washed with perfumed water, to symbolize the washing away of bad deeds. The monks had also built a symbolic sand mountain in the temple grounds where people could pray and light incense over the New Year. It was taken down, representing the impermanence of life. Srey Kang commented after celebrations: "after more than two years of COVID, it was great to see the spirit of Khmer New Year come back where people could interact with each other, share food and listen to music".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/57bddb70-2e97-458f-bb74-b259328ab4bc.jpg/r1_141_2047_1297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg